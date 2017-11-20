× Dynamo players are ready to get off on the right foot in Western Conference Championship

HOUSTON – Two games have all the potential to put the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup Final. The Dynamo’s postseason continues Tuesday night when the team hosts the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship. This is the Dynamo’s seventh all-time trip to a conference final.

“It’s an exciting match. We’re going to leave everything out on the pitch,” Dynamo defender Jalil Anibaba said. “Everybody’s ready. We’re excited that the first leg is at home. We’re trying to take advantage.”

Everything to win, nothing to lose. Go for it all. #ForHoustonForever pic.twitter.com/GoxT93Qtoj — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) November 20, 2017

The match against Seattle starts at 8:30 on Tuesday night.