Harvey Recovery: FEMA extends deadline for hotel stay, individual assistance programs

HOUSTON — FEMA officials announced Monday the government has extended the deadlines for two disaster recovery programs benefiting Harris County residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Hotel Stays for Harvey Survivors Extended to Jan. 16, 2018

Eligible Hurricane Harvey survivors receiving Transitional Shelter Assistance may receive an extension to stay temporarily in hotels while they look for an alternative place to live.

Disaster survivors with a continuing need for the hotel sheltering program may be extended to Jan. 16. However, there is a mid-term eligibility review on Dec. 12 where survivors participating in TSA will receive a phone call, email or text message advising them if they have continued eligibility for assistance through a participating hotel.

Hurricane Harvey survivors who recently applied for assistance will be notified automatically of their eligibility.

To be considered for eligibility, disaster survivors must be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance, and meet other eligibility criteria.

FEMA Individual Assistance deadline extended to Nov. 30, 2017

The deadline has been extended to Nov. 30 for individuals needing to register for federal assistance.

The deadline was November 24, however, an additional six days now gives survivors more time through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged homes for eligible individuals and families who have suffered losses as a result of the storm.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, child care, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and some clean-up items.

Visit HoustonRecovers.org for more information regarding both assistance programs.