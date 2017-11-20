Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose

HOUSTON — We're only three days away from Thanksgiving! Let's kick this week off right with a quick update from Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe.
Man involved in fatal car accident on Highway 249
Crime Stoppers: Mugshots, identities of 10 fugitives wanted in Houston area released
Morning Dose helps reunite family with their two dogs who went missing after Hurricane Harvey
Southwest pilot arrested at St. Louis airport after handgun found in carry-on
Body of elderly man found on Lake Conroe, constables say
Home catches on fire, sustains serious damage in NW Houston
HPD: Officer struck by drunk driver while working on earlier accident
O’Brien: JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus out for rest of season
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says
Trump, US leaders offer outpouring of support after mass shooting