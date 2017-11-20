× Missouri City man nabbed trying to hook up with underage girl he met online

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested a Missouri City man accused of attempting to meet up with an underage girl for sex Monday morning.

Joe George Zachary, 42, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. The suspect is married and has two step-children.

Investigators said Zachary was captured after a month-long investigation, during which Zachary talked with and sent explicit text and videos to an undercover officer. He was going to meet up with the “child” at 8:45 a.m. and was taken into custody.

He met the agent on an unnamed social media app, deputies said.