× WATCH: Anti-Trump truck driver, state lawmaker speak after new decal targets Fort Bend Co. sheriff

HOUSTON — Karen Fronseca, the Stafford woman who has gained national attention for the anti-Trump decal on the back of her pickup truck, held a press conference Monday morning with her attorney and Texas lawmaker Ron Reynolds. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls’ response to the controversial sticker has launched a debate about freedom of speech.

Fronseca, who was soon arrested for unrelated charges after coming forward, said she is overwhelmed with mixed emotions as the situation unfolds.

“I feel we are all entitled to our freedom of speech. We should stand together and always stand behind what [we] believe,” Fronseca said. “I’m just one person, but if I can be used as bait for Troy Nehls to gain approval for him to gain supporters in his race for Congress against Pete Olsen, then this how the system works. ”

Reynolds said he considers the situation a grave injustice.

In bold uncensored letters, the sticker reads: “F**K TRUMP AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.” In the middle of the image is an obscene hand gesture. The decal, which Fronseca said her husband enlarged, had been on the truck for eleven months before catching the attention of the sheriff’s office.

Other drivers and residents — both opposed and supportive of the statement — took countless pictures of the vehicle and posted the images to social media. On Nov. 15, Nehls posted a message on his Facebook page that demanded the unknown driver come forward after the sheriff’s office received several complaints from concerned residents.

In the post, Nehls said he had consulted with prosecutors and the driver would be hit with charges for disorderly conduct if a modification wasn’t made. Within hours, the post was flooded with thousands of comments and reactions from Facebook users with a wide range of sentiments.

Most condemned the sheriff for violating the resident’s first amendment rights; some demanded Nehls be fired from the department; users claiming to be lawyers offered the offered the driver legal assistance if prosecuted; and others criticized the officer for not greeting the owners of confederate flags and anti-Democratic decals with law enforcement action.

On the other side, many parents argued the decal was overtly offensive and inconsiderate of children living in the area. Supporters praised Nehls for taking action and attempting to find the driver.

Fronseca has since added a second, matching sticker directed at Nehls to the back of her truck. It reads: “F**K TROY NEHLS AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”