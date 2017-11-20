Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Mayhem, Blue October, Wade Bowen and Tyler, the Creator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's going to be a great week to work off all that turkey you'll be overeating this Thanksgiving week, because there is plenty going on with this Week in Music with Scott Sparks.

Nov. 21:

Tyler, the Creator at Warehouse Live

Nov. 22:

Mayhem will be performing at White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 24

Blue October will be in concert at the Revention Music Center

Nov. 25

Wade Bowen will be bringing the house down at the House of Blues

There is also plenty of new holiday music and lots of 'happy birthday' folks are getting older! Watch the video to see it all!