Activists gather at Ted Cruz’s office to encourage a ‘NO’ on Senate Tax plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's no 'Occupy' sized demonstration, but a group of activists do have a message for Texas Senator Ted Cruz this Thanksgiving.

“We're saying 'thanks, but no thanks' to this tax cut. We're telling Ted Cruz to vote against the GOP tax scam. A huge Christmas wrapped tax cut for the wealthy on the backs of the working class,” said Daniel Cohen with Indivisible Houston.

But wait, that's not what President Trump called it on Monday, saying, “We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas.”

According to Indivisible Houston, among others, the Senate tax plan is no reason for holiday cheer.

Now, all this added pressure outside Senator Cruz’s office isn't likely to change his mind on such an important vote.

Republicans can only afford to lose two of their 52-seat majority to spark a Vice President Mike Pence tie-breaker.

And Republicans say the tax breaks on corporations will help wages and job growth.

Senate Republicans are expected to push a vote on the plan in the next 10 days; just in time for holiday dinner round table discussions y'all! Aren't you thankful for that!?