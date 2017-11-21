Black Friday deals you can get right now online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Black Friday is almost upon us, and bargain hunters everywhere are searching for that bigger, better deal.

Long lines and the literal crush of the crowds has some shoppers going online, instead, as there are plenty of online shopping deals ahead of the big day.

Janice Lieberman of consumer website Dealnews.com says be clear on return policies before making a purchase.

"There could be a 15 percent restocking fee, there could be final sales, there could be credit only, you really need to know before you purchase what your return rights are," said Lieberman.

Watch the video to find out more! Happy hunting!