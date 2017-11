Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Who doesn't mind an early wake up call to pick up some doughnuts? Chef Lillie Allen does it every mourning.

Allen is up bright and early at 2 a.m., working her shift at Lee's Chicken and Donuts in The Heights. What's it like to break out the dough and make the doughnuts? Find out in this week's Day in the Life.