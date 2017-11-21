Got sole? Houston sneaker artist turns “Jordans” into one of a kind pieces of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Four years ago, Ranard Hardman had a decision to make about his future.

"I was a manager at Target, and they were doing layoffs at the time," Hardman said. "I just felt like I was being taken advantage of. One day, I was like 'enough is enough.'"

Hardman decided to pursue his passion of customizing shoes, launching Nard Got Sole Customs.

"I've always been in love with shoes. It started as my hobby and became my career," he said.

The sneaker artist has become known for turning people's favorite players into the "Jumpman" on the back of Jordan shoes. Customers bring him the shoes, and he designs them. Depending on the design, the cost is between $150-200, with a turnaround time of three to four months.

