How Harvey Weinstien could affect your holiday party at work

HOUSTON -- Who's ready for a good old-fashioned office holiday party?

You know, with one too many drinks, a copy machine stuck in “rear-end” mode and that one “not so appropriate” manager.

Only problem is, thanks to the Harvey Weinstein effect, companies are actually scaling down holiday celebrations.

A recent survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. says the number of employers throwing festivities is down nearly 4% from last year. With more than 15% of those budgeting less money for the event and 11% less will not serve alcohol as party favors.

We got the do's and the dont's.

Don't over drink.

Do arrive early.

Don't talk business.

And do work the room.

It's easy, if you plan on going at all, make it an HR department's dream and behave yourself.