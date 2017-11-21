HPD: Man seen on Snapchat dangerously firing semi-automatic weapon

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the gunman in a disturbing Snapchat video.

Investigators said in a video posted to social media Nov. 16 at 10:15 p.m., the man is seen firing a semi-automatic weapon into the air without regard for other’s safety.

Police believe the alleged gunman is between 17 and 25 years old.

If caught, he could face deadly conduct charges.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.