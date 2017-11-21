× HPD: One person dead after fatal crash on 610 North Loop at Wayside

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a crash on the 610 North Loop at Wayside Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Police Department said.

Houston Transtar reported all lanes are closed as a complete investigation is underway.

HPD is advising drivers to use alternate routes.

UPDATE: 610 North Loop is closed in the Westbound direction due to fatal crash near Wayside Dr. Use alternate route. #HOUTraffic https://t.co/BMJp9ezzVZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2017

