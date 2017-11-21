Inside Story: Car wash in Katy added to Guinness Book of World Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — Ever wanted to get your car washed and enjoy a psychedelic show at the same time? Well, good news— now you can!

Let's hop on the suds line for the most colorful and record-breaking car wash in the world, Buc-ee's in Katy, in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

The 255-foot conveyor belt puts the car wash into the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s got 25 foam brushes and 21 blowers along with a laser lights show that makes it the trippiest car wash ever, man.

To read more about the car wash champion pick up this months issue of Houstonia.