Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, partners host Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Extravaganza

HOUSTON — It's that time of year when most folks make an effort to be of good cheer and give back! And that's exactly what Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee did Monday and will continue you to do on Tuesday with her Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Extravaganza.

Houston's Third Ward residents were treated to a live band, interpretive dance and a live performance by gospel recording artist Brian Courtney Wilson as they picked up their free turkeys.

The event is a partnership between the congresswoman and several local groups including the Steve Francis Foundation and She's Happy Hair. The goal is to provided much needed assistance to the residents; reminding a community hit hard by Hurricane Harvey that there is still so much to be thankful for.