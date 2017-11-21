× Robbery investigation leads to discovery of meth, LSD, steroids, firearms at Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men were arrested and a large amount of drugs intended for sale never made it to the streets after deputies found crystal meth, marijuana, LSD and more at a Harris County home, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

On Monday, a Pct. 4 deputy was investigating a previous robbery, which led him to the 23000 block of Lestergate Drive. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the robbery suspect, Justin Ramsey who was immediately detained.

During the investigation, deputies discovered evidence of illegal drug activity and detained two other suspects — John Littmann and Stephen Vollentine — at the location.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence and were able to remove a large amount of Crystal Meth, marijuana, LSD, various steroids, prescription medication and two firearms. A stolen U-haul truck parked at the home was also recovered and returned.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.

Littman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic narcotic and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has not been set at this time.

Vollentine was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was given a “no bond” order.

Ramsey was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was given a “no bond” out of the 179th District Court.

Additional charges will be filed once lab results are returned. The original robbery is still under investigation and charges will be filed once the investigation is complete.