Roy Moore accuser breaks her silence; second alleged Al Franken victim comes forward

HOUSTON — Leigh Corfman, one of the first women to accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, has broken her silence. Corfman opened a floodgate of accusations against Moore when share her story with the Washington Post.

Corfman claims she was only 14 years old when a 32-year-old more approached the teen and her mother at a courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. He allegedly offered to watch the teen while her mother went into the courtroom for a hearing. Corfman said Moore later took her to his house, where she was allegedly assaulted.

President Donald Trump is maintaining his silence on the embattled senate candidate.

Meanwhile, a second woman has come forward about democratic Senator Al Franken. Lindsay Menz, 32, claims Franken touched her backside during a 2010 photo op at the Minnesota State Fair.

The allegations come just days after Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her in 2006, when she was a comedian. Franken has apologized to Tweeden and faces a potential investigation by the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee.