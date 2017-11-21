Thanksgiving travel rush comes with new TSA security procedures; HPD officers packing AR-15 rifles at airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- From long lines to new security measures -- be prepared -- it could take a little while longer at the airport during this Thanksgiving rush, so give yourself a little extra time.

"In Hobby Airport alone between today and tomorrow, which is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, there will be more than 70,000 that will pass through this airport and at least half of them departing," said Houston Airport Spokesman Bill Begley.

The Transportation Security Administration has new security measures in place because of evolving threats, specifically using electronics. They say if an item is bigger than your phone, it must come out of your bag.

"That includes all of your tablets, iPad, Kindle Surface, set them aside, take them out just like the laptops," said TSA officer Reinaldo Montero.

Those aren't the only safety measures the airport is taking.

With so many travelers during the holidays, HPD officers are carrying AR-15 guns for the first time, although they say there isn't a known immediate threat.