WATCH: President Donald Trump pardons turkey in annual White House tradition

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is participating in an long-practiced holiday at tradition at the White House on Tuesday afternoon — the pardoning of two turkeys.

In the Rose Garden, Trump will pardon the two birds handpicked by the National Turkey Federation to get official amnesty from Thanksgiving dinner plates by the president.

“After the pardoning, the turkeys will join last year’s turkeys at Virginia Tech’s ‘Gobblers Rest’ exhibit, where students and veterinarians care for the turkeys, and the public can visit and learn about the university’s teaching, research and outreach programs in animal and poultry sciences and veterinary medicine,” the White House statement said.

The turkey pardon tradition began during the Harry Truman administration. It faded under Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, but George H.W. Bush brought it back in 1989.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were fans of the pageantry as well.

CNN contributed to this report.