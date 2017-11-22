× 12-year-old girl with schizophrenia found safe in Bedford, police say

BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department reunited a 12-year-old girl and her family Tuesday night after a 5 hour search for the child. Investigators said the child is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has a history of running away from home.

The child was reported missing at around 7:30 p.m. from the Central Drive Church.

Investigators said officers later found the girl at the 7-Eleven at the corner of the Airport Freeway northbound and Browntrail Street. She had minor scrapes to her knees from running away, officers said.

After being checkout by paramedics, she reunited with her guardians just before midnight.