Adopt a pet on “Black FURiday”

HOUSTON – You're home for the Thanksgiving holiday, but did you realize you have a family member missing?! That's because there are countless cats and dogs sitting in cages right now, in need of loving fur-ever homes!

On Thanksgiving Day, from 10 a.m.-Noon, Houston Pets Alive! will be hosting a volunteer opportunity along with activities for families. Members of the public are invited to come to the shelter to walk dogs and care for cats.

But wait, there's more!

Starting Friday, Houston Pets Alive! will be celebrating "Black FURiday Mega Adoption Weekend," waiving fees on all adoptions at 8620 Stella Link Road from 12–6 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Houston Pets Alive! wants this to be the last Thanksgiving any of these pets have to sit in a shelter.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.houstonpetsalive.org.