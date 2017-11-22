HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently played in a charity flag football game at the Houston Texans Training Center with other media peeps. The event helped provide much needed scholarship for a handful of lucky high school students in the area.
Between the Lines: Craig plays flag football for charity
-
Between the lines: Craig visits the Museum of Cruelty at the Texas Renaissance Festival
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the Texas Renaissance Festival
-
Between the Lines: Craig hangs out at first Texans home game of 2017
-
Craig goes to Cougars football practice
-
Craig visits the Houston Furniture Bank after Hurricane Harvey
-
-
Between the Lines: What is the most Houston thing you have ever done?
-
Under Armour says it backs ‘athletes’ and ‘flag’ after divisive Trump remarks
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Mannequin Mansion in Richmond
-
World Series magic
-
Professor’s artwork turns U.S. flags into KKK-style hoods
-
-
Craig visits Destination Moon exhibit at Space Center Houston
-
Craig experiences the healing poking of acupuncture
-
Republicans unveil their long-awaited plan for tax cut reforms