Boyfriend arrested after remains of Houston postal worker, mother of two, found in Louisiana 

HOUSTON — Months following his girlfriend’s disappearance, a Houston man was arrested by federal officers Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas confirmed.

Don Gaines, 30, is charged with kidnapping. Investigators have identified the victim as the suspect’s co-worker and the mother of his two children, Gayla Roy.

Roy, 28, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her brother and sister-in-law after she didn’t pickup her kids from their home. According to the victim’s brother, the couple had not seen Roy since she headed to work around 9 on the night before. Further concern was raised after the mother failed to report to her job at the post office at 4600 Aldine Bender two days later, investigators said.

Earlier charging documents show Gaines has a history of domestic abuse and had been arrested for assaulting Roy in November 2013. He was also charged with evading arrest in May 2010. Gaines quickly became the focus of the investigation.

The suspect was charged after detectives spent days tracking his GPS activity and learned the victim’s vehicle was at the home of the suspect’s parents at one point. Gaines was arrested in Atlanta on Sept. 18 after local officers spotted Gaines and his father’s vehicle in a Kroger parking lot.

Investigators said Gaines choked the victim insider her 2011 Lincoln Continental MKZ and then drove her to Louisiana to be killed and her body disposed. During the drive, officers said the mother regained consciousness but the suspect continued to hold the victim against her will. According to court documents, Gaines stopped along the feeder road of I-10 in Iowa, Louisiana and then took the victim into the woods where he allegedly shot her in the head and abandoned her body.

The victim’s remains have since been found and identified, federal officials said.

According to court documents, Gaines told officers choked the victim inside the car near his mother house during an interview. The suspect said he held the victim too long, and believing she was dead, he panicked because he was already facing a warrant for choking another woman.

He expected to go before a judge Thursday morning.

If convicted, Gaines could potentially face the death penalty.