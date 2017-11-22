× HCSO: Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle after robbing mom, daughter in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of two carjacking suspects Wednesday morning after he crashed the victim’s vehicle during a car chase minutes later.

The victims, a mother and her daughter, were robbed at gunpoint at 2 a.m. outside a corner store near Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Boulevard, deputies said. Investigators said one suspect drove off in the victim’s blue Chevy Cruze and the other fled in a silver Ford Focus hatchback when officers arrived.

Deputies chased the vehicles until the Chevy driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Kurkendahl Road and Rankin Road, investigators said. The driver was arrested and charged with armed carjacking and evading arrest.

The second suspect was last seen traveling southbound on the North Freeway, HCSO said. Officers are still searching for him.