× Duo escapes after burglary in Kemah ends with chase, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two burglary suspects evaded police Wednesday morning after breaking into a business in the Kemah area, investigators said.

Kemah police responded to a burglary call around 4:45 a.m. and spotted the suspects’ vehicle as they arrived. Officers chased the suspects down I-45 northbound until they were joined by the League City Police Department and the Harris County Pct. 8 Constable’s Office.

The agencies followed the suspects into Houston, where the men went westbound on the 610 South Loop to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Higgins Road near Jutland Street. The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Investigators believe the suspects were familiar with the area based on how they were acting.

The agencies searched for the suspects for about 30 minutes before calling it off.

The vehicle was towed back to Kemah.