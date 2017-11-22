× Former 70s teen idol David Cassidy dead at 67

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eternal 70’s icon– David Cassidy– has passed away at 67.

The former ‘Partridge Family’ star died of organ failure in a Florida hospital surrounded by his loved ones, according to his publicist.

In the early 1970s, Cassidy owned the world.

“I mean, it’s the highlight of my life,” the singer once recalled, pondering over a sold out New York concert from his prime.

At his peak, Cassidy’s fan club was rumored to be larger than The Beatles and Elvis Presley’s combined!

Cassidy received 25,000 fan letters a week– he shared in his autobiography years later.

He was the top teen idol who paved the way for later idols, including Michael Jackson, Donny Osmond and Leif Garrett.

But as ‘Keith Partridge,’ Cassidy made teenage girls swoon and topped the charts while doing it, with 18 gold and platinum records like “I Think I Love You” and “Come On Get Happy.”

“It was just fate the way the stars aligned themselves,” Cassidy reflected.

In the 80s, an acting turn on ‘Police Story’ led to an Emmy nomination.

Then Cassidy found a whole new audience in the 90s by hosting the VH1 TV show, ‘8-Track Flashback.’

David also returned to Broadway, hitting the stage with his fellow teen idol brother– Shaun– in the musical, “Blood Brothers.”

In a touching tribute, Shaun Cassidy tweeted….”I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side.”

Goodbye, David…..your fans will never forget you.