HCSO: Suspect threatening to burn a resident's home down arrested after fleeing from deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who threatened to burn a home down was arrested Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase in Harris County.

Deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 5500 block of Maplegate Drive in reference to a male suspect kicking a person’s door and threatening to burn the residence down.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the suspect, Phillips Gardner, fled on foot. Deputies gave chase and quickly apprehended Gardner.

Gardner was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with evading arrest with previous conviction.

His bond was set at “No Bond” out of the 184th District Court.