HOUSTON -- Did somebody say free turkey?!

The bird is the word in Humble where the Precinct Four Constable's Office went door-to-door, delivering delicious Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

The good deeds didn't end there. Over in the East End, the Houston Construction Industry Charities passed out 500 turkey dinners to families hit hard by the floods.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!