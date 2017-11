Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston Police Officer Sheldon Theragood recruited teens for a special holiday mission.

Geared towards protecting and serving the homeless this holiday season, the profit youth outreach group, "Thera-Good Deeds," gave away toiletries, clothing and shoes to homeless individuals in the area.

Loaves and Fishes in Downtown Houston hosted the event, donating meals to those in need.

Cheers to good deeds this Thanksgiving!