Man killed in walk-by shooting while playing video games at SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — At least one person died Tuesday night after several suspected gunmen opened fire on a Westwood area apartment and then fled, the Houston Police Department confirmed. Investigators are still looking for the men responsible.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Reserve at Westwood apartments on Bissonnet Street near the Sam Houston Tollway around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said at least four armed people walked up to the patio of a downstairs unit and then fired multiple shots into the sliding glass door.

“Multiple men were siting in the living room of the apartment, playing a video game, when witnesses said anywhere from between four to six males — unidentified at this time and wearing black hoodies — walked up,” HPD Det. Michael Arrington said.

One of the men was shot in the back, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

HPD said investigators currently have no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).