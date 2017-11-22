× Phone charger causes house fire in northwest Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — Investigators believe a fire that broke out at a couple’s home Wednesday morning was caused by a cell phone charger, the Houston Fire Department said.

At midnight, firefighters responded to a two-story home on Oak Trail Drive at Fallen Oaks Lane in the Oak Forest area. Investigators said the man and woman were already outside when fire crews arrive.

HFD said the flames started in an upstairs bedroom, where a cell phone charger was plugged in and sitting on a bed. The bed was first to catch fire before flames spread to the rest of the room, according to investigators.

No reports of anyone being injured.