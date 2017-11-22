× Three men in reportedly stolen van arrested; fourth suspect still at large in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three of at least four suspects have been arrested Wednesday after officers found the group riding in a stolen van, the Arlington Police Department said.

Officers picked up the silver-colored vehicle around 1:15 a.m. near N. Great Southwest Parkway at Ave. H. Investigators said police chased the suspects from Arlington to Dallas, where the suspects stopped at a curb in the 3500 block of Esmalda Drive. The suspect reportedly hopped out on foot and dash, but three of the men were later captured and the vehicle confiscated.

The fourth suspect remains on the run, police said.