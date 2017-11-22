× VIDEO: Victim dragged by alleged purse snatcher in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage Monday that shows the victim of a purse snatching being dragged by the suspect in the Westbury area.

HPD said the victim was parking her vehicle at an apartment complex parking lot at 5500 Gasmer Drive around 2 p.m. on Sept. 8. The woman said she opened her driver’s side door and was quickly approached from behind by an unknown man. He forcibly took the woman’s purse as the victim tried to hang onto the bag.

In the video, the victim is seen being dragged on the ground by the suspect as he fled in a white Hyundai.

HPD said the suspect is between 19 and 20 years old, stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).