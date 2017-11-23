× Deputy Constable shot 7 times by suspect released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy Justin Gay, who was shot seven times by a suspect during a family disturbance investigation, woke up on Thanksgiving morning with his family after being released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced the exciting news via Facebook.

“The Men and Women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office are VERY Excited to Announce, that one of our Own Deputy Justin Gay who was shot earlier this month 7 times, has been released for Thanksgiving from his Rehabilitation Center!!!! Deputy Gay is at home and will wake up Thanksgiving Day in his own bed!” the post read.

According to investigators, Gay was responding to a family disturbance call in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen on Nov. 5 when he got into an altercation with Constantine Argyriou, the caller’s son.

Argyriou, 38, shot Gay multiple times then fled the scene, hiding in a retention ditch, where he was sniffed out by a K-9 officer.

The dog bit Argyriou, who was then taken into custody.

Gay was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities of his body. He recovered at a rehabilitation center until his release.

His fellow officers delivered Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to Gay and his family.

To help the injured officer during his long road to recovery, the department is holding a barbecue fundraiser on Gay’s behalf on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Enchanted Cypress Ballroom located at 12603 Louetta Road, Cypress, Texas 77429.

Citizens wishing to donate by mail, may mail contributions to 18482 Kuykendaul Road, #191, Spring, Tx 77379. Please have checks made out to Deputy Justin Gay.