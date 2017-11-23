Houston celebrates 25th Annual Turkey Trot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The 25th Annual Turkey Trot brought thousands of Houstonians together on Thanksgiving morning to go cold turkey!

This year's TXU Energy Turkey Trot for BakerRipley wound its way through the Galleria area down Richmond Avenue.

The annual event brings nearly 20,000 supporters and runners of all ages who are hot to trot for a good cause.....to raise nearly a million dollars.

"We're raising money here for BakerRipley, and as you know they have been a stalwart in this Houston community for over a hundred years," TXU Energy COO Jim Burke declared.

BakerRipley serves the community with services such as free tax preparation and job training.

After Harvey's devastation, BakerRipley stepped up to open a much-needed shelter at NRG Park to help 8,000 displaced residents.

BakerRipley has also committed to providing long-term recovery and support for families and individuals in the aftermath of Harvey.

"The why we're doing it is to help people of all ages...literally all ages, from our tiny little toddlers that are in our Head Start program to the older adults that are part of our senior centers," BakerRipley VP Jane Babineaux announced to the crowd.

The Turkey Trot offered a 10 K and a 5 K race....along with the Kids Run as well.

"I've done this a couple of years, so it's good to come back out here again," runner Rachel Martin said.

This year's participants were able to show their support and give back....all with a little trot.

As one runner laughed, "So, that's a good thing to do before all the eating, right?"

It's just one more way to stay.....'Houston Strong!'