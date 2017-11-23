‘Mattress Mack’ gives back to Houston with free Thanksgiving Day feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston's own 'Mattress Mack' was in the holiday spirit in a big way this Thanksgiving!

First, Mack sat upon his throne in the annual Thanksgiving Day parade through the streets of H-Town.

And then....it was turkey time!

Gallery Furniture's flagship location on the North Freeway hosted a 'Gather and Give Thanks' feast for all Houstonians, and many showed up to enjoy the free meal....all courtesy of Mack himself.

"I'm trying to teach my grandchildren what my parents taught me that the essence of living is giving," the Mississippi native and owner of Gallery Furniture Jim McIngvale shared.

"You know, it's always good to give back, that's why there's no better place to be," Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth expressed.

After the ravages of Hurricane Harvey, many felt this event was just what Houston needed.

"You just feel so sorry for the people that lost everything, and you want to do whatever you can to help them," volunteer Terri Brothers reflected. "Whether you're just being a friend, you're giving them food or water-- whatever they need-- if I can do it, I'm gonna be there to help. And that's why I'm here today."

"I feel great," another volunteer Janice Musa revealed. "I feel overwhelmed just to come out here and leave my family to come feed other families. It just gives me a blessing today."

“I look up to the incredibly brave people who’ve been in a house for 40 years and got six feet of water—and yet they have a positive attitude. They come out here and say, ‘All we lost was stuff, we’re still here,’” McIngvale said. “I have the greatest job in the world because I can support people in Texas.”

The Thanksgiving Day feast featured 5,000 pounds of turkey and ham....along with 625 pounds of sweet potatoes and 900 pies!

"This is our hometown! These are not our customers, these are our neighbors. And that's how we treat it," Papa John's Houston President Keith Sullins insisted. "So, we're coming out to have a big block party on Thanksgiving with our neighbors. Nothing better than that!"

Even Santa, the jolly ole elf himself, showed up to spread some good cheer!

Yep, it was a feast fit for a Christmas Carol.

Thanks, Mack...and Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!