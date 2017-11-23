Sharing is caring as thousands attend Houston Thanksgiving Super Feast at George R. Brown Convention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Over 25,000 people were met with smiles and a warm meals during the Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center for Thanksgiving.

"We find a way to find what we need to help one another, and I'm very thankful," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I'm a proud Houstonian and I could not be more proud of my city at any point in time than right now."

Even Houstonian and rapper Travis Scott came through.

"The city been through so much so anything I can do to help and support," said Scott.

In addition to hot delicious meals, those in need were provided with clothing, blankets, jackets, coats and household items, in addition to receiving free haircuts, medical screenings and flu shots.