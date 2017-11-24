× 1 stabbed, 1 shot during altercation outside of Willowbrook Mall

HOUSTON — Two men were hurt during an altercation outside of Willowbrook Mall Friday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The altercation happened around 12:25 p.m. when two men were arguing in the mall’s parking lot.

During the altercation, one man was stabbed and the other was shot, police said.

According to police, one man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, and the other was transported to Memorial Hermann.

The man that was shot is in stable condition. There are no updates about the stabbed victim’s condition.