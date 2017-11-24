Flix Fix: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Roman J. Israel,Esq. and The Man Who Invented Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The movie with the long title, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, finally hits theaters after months of awards building buzz. Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews the film starring Frances McDormand plus Denzel Washington’s latest Roman J. Israel, Esq. Will this latest film be enough to get him back to the Academy Award this year? Also new in release this Thanksgiving weekend is The Man Who Invented Christmas, starring man-of-the-minute Christopher Plummer as Ebenezer Scrooge. Those reviews and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.