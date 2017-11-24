× Funeral services announced for DPS Trooper killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been made and released to the public for the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper who was killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving Day.

Services for Trooper Damon Allen will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Mexia High School Football Stadium in Mexia. Pastor Bryan Hallmark will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Salem Cemetery near Freestone.

Visitation will be held on Thursday with the family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague.

Allen was shot to death by a suspect during a traffic stop near Fairfield.

According to DPS, at 3:45 p.m., Allen stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu — driven by 32-year-old Dabrett Black — for a traffic violation on I-45 in Freestone County.

Preliminary information indicates the trooper approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver. As the trooper was returning to his patrol unit, Black, allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot the trooper multiple times.

Black was apprehended later that evening after a standoff with authorities. He has been charged with capital murder.

Allen’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office as his fellow patrolmen saluted their fallen brother.

“Our DPS family is heartbroken tonight after one of Texas’ finest law enforcement officers was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Damon Allen was a loving husband and father of three, and we ask for your prayers for his entire family and his many friends and colleagues during the difficult days ahead. Trooper Allen’s dedication to duty, and his bravery and selfless sacrifice on this Thanksgiving Day, will never be forgotten.”

Allen was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on Oct. 4, 1976, and moved to Mexia in 1984. He graduated from Mexia High School with the class of 1995. In high school, he was a member of the Mexia Black Cat football team. After graduation, he worked briefly for the Mexia State School, then for five years at the Michael Unit for TDCJ, before becoming a D.P.S. State Trooper, where he remained for the past fifteen years.

He married Kasey Pickett on Nov. 27, 1993.

Allen enjoyed hunting and fishing, and jeep riding on the dunes at the beach. He attended church at the Cowboy Church in Freestone as well as First Assembly of God in Mexia.

He is survived by his wife, Kasey Pickett Allen of Teague; three daughters, Chelsea Quinn & fiancé Colton & their baby, Quest, Kaitlyn Allen, and Madison Allen; one son, Cameron Allen; his parents, Jimmy & Sue Allen of Mexia; three brothers, Ricky Allen & wife Lisa of Tennessee Colony, Ernie Allen & wife Tena of Thornton, and Doug Allen & wife Kristen of Mexia; one sister, Amy Gilmore & husband Jon of Mexia; his mother-in-law, Kathy Pickett; brother-in-law, Charlie Pickett & wife Leslie; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family requests memorial donations be made to The 100 Club, 5555 San Felipe St., Ste 1750, Houston, Texas 77056-5527 or online at the 100club.org.