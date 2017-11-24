Reward offered to help nab suspect wanted in southwest Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and FBI Houston are searching for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at a Wells Fargo bank located at 2714 Smith St. in Midtown.

This man robbed the Wells Fargo bank at 2714 Smith St. in midtown at around 1:30 p.m. today. Recognize him? Call 713-222-TIPS @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews #Wanted pic.twitter.com/JQSvFbnPqx — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) November 24, 2017

Police said the suspect appears to be 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and in his mid-30s. The suspect was seen wearing a navy blue-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and squared-rimmed glasses.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. All tipsters remain anonymous.