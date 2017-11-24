× Precinct 4 deputies rescue teen runaway from sex traffickers on Thanksgiving Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old runaway who was forced into prostitution was freed on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to Precinct 4 deputies. The girl is back with her family and three suspects have been jailed.

Deputies rescued the teen from the Express Inn Motel in the 16000 block of the North Freeway.

According to deputies, the girl, who is from La Grange ran away from home. She was taken to the motel and Back Page ads soliciting sex for cash were placed on social media by the suspects.

One of the suspects allegedly held a gun to the girl’s head to make her submit to prostitution.

Jaimian Sims has been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm; Kendra Kimball was charged with compelling prostitution of a minor and Tevin Brown was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Deputies also recovered over $6,000 in cash and half an ounce of marijuana.

The teen was released to the custody of her mother and grandmother.

“Rescuing this teen on Thanksgiving Day by our law enforcement was something to really give thanks for. I am very proud of our law enforcement men and women who worked on this special day,” said Constable Mark Herman.