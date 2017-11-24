Silver Street Studios hosts Black Friday Holiday Flea Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Silver Street Studios in the Heights hosted their annual Holiday Flea Market this weekend. Hundreds of vendors attended the market, providing customers with a hands-on shopping experience for great bargain prices.

"Shopping here you get to customize all of your products. There are things here for everyone that you can customize [such as] skin products and talk to them direct face-to-face and know what's going into your products," said Krystal Flory.

The Holiday Flea Market kicked off on Black Friday, but will be open throughout the weekend from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Silver Street Studios.