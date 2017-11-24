Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting, killing DPS Trooper on Thanksgiving

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving has been arrested after being taken down and bitten by a K-9 officer, ending an intense manhunt and standoff, authorities said.

According to DPS, at 3:45 p.m., Allen stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu — driven by Dabrett Black — for a traffic violation on I-45 in Freestone County near Fairfield.

Preliminary information indicates the trooper approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver. As the trooper was returning to his patrol unit, Black, 32, allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot the trooper multiple times.

Black fled the scene and a Blue Alert was issued for the four-door, champagne colored vehicle with license plate JDN-4273.

Black was spotted in Prairie View in Waller County, where he was involved in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. He was eventually attacked by a K-9 officer and shot.

Black was taken to a hospital in Bryan, Texas where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS. He was then transferred to the Brazos County Jail for processing.

Allen, 41, joined the department in 2001. Fellow officers escorted his body to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our DPS family is heartbroken tonight after one of Texas’ finest law enforcement officers was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Damon Allen was a loving husband and father of three, and we ask for your prayers for his entire family and his many friends and colleagues during the difficult days ahead. Trooper Allen’s dedication to duty, and his bravery and selfless sacrifice on this Thanksgiving Day, will never be forgotten.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:

”With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty. I ask that all of Texas keep this trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women of law enforcement who keep our communities safe.”