Activist wants community to 'take a knee for our dollars' in Boycott Black Friday protest

HOUSTON — While so many in the city are out searching for Black Friday bargains, activists are calling for mass “Economic Withdrawal” in response to systemic injustice in America’s criminal justice system while sending a message to the NFL and all institutions who disrespect and disregard the Black community. Last Sunday, hundreds of Houstonians boarded chartered buses to NRG Stadium for a protest in support of Colin Kaepernick and to send a message to Houston Texans’ owner Bob McNair. “Today we “take a knee” with our dollars”, said community activist Deric Muhammad.

“We are joining millions across the country for “40 days of economic activism.” We will withhold our dollars from corporate America and corporate Houston. In turn, we will redirect those dollars to local business that support our community.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the time of his death, encourage Black people to “Redistribute The Pain” of injustice in America time of his death, encourage Black people to “Redistribute The Pain” of injustice in America through economic withdrawal. Today, November 24th, Black vendors and consumers will convene en mass at the Shrine of the Black Madonna for “Buy Black Friday”; an event designed to redirect spending to local businesses.