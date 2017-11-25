‘Black Furiday’ free pet adoption weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – ‘Tis is "officially" the season to be jolly and to help a friend in need. Especially the cute and cuddly furry friends at Houston Pets Alive!

The non-profit animal shelter invites you to celebrate the gift that keeps on giving by waiving all adoption fees to animal lovers.

The three-day “Black Furiday” event hopes to place 300 animals in loving homes just in time for the holidays.

Anyone who adopts during the event is automatically entered into a World Series prize raffle from Houston Astros’ pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.