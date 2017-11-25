× HPD investigates Downtown shooting that leaves 1 dead

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one fatally injured and two in serious condition in Downtown Houston Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of Jefferson Street and Hamilton Street when three men were in their black SUV.

According to police, as the three men were leaving a club on the 1500 block of Pease Street, an unknown suspect shot at their SUV in the intersection of Jefferson Street and Hamilton Street.

The injured driver drove away and saw an ambulance tending to another incident on Walker Street, police said.

One passenger died at the scene. The driver and other passenger was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition.

According to HPD, a possible suspect was driving a dark gray Mercedes-Benz.