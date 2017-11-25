× HPD: Officer injured in car accident in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – An HPD Officer was involved in a car accident in Downtown Houston Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 1:20 a.m. when an HPD Officer was traveling on Fannin Street and a pickup driver was traveling on Pierce Street. The pickup truck driver ran a red light, and slammed into the officer’s patrol car.

According to HPD, there were two people inside of the pickup truck. The woman in the truck was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in stable condition, with a broken ankle.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and will face appropriate charges, police said.

The HPD Officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.