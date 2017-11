× Baytown man killed in car accident after police pursuit

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was involved in a fatal car accident in Baytown Saturday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department.

The accident happened 2:30 a.m. while Baytown Police had a short pursuit with a suspect driving a dark-colored vehicle near F.M. 1942 and Garth Road.

While driving, the suspect hit a guard rail and went into a ditch on F.M. 1942.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.