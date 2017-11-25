× HCSO: Man pinned down by truck after car accident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating a two-vehicle accident that left two adults and one child injured Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. when a black Chevy Silverado truck was traveling on Synott Road.

According to deputies, a gray Cadillac Escalade was traveling on Old Richmond Road, ran a red light and struck the Chevy Silverado truck.

The driver of the Escalade was ejected out of the passenger window of his truck, and the truck rested on top of him, deputies said.

According to deputies, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

An 8-year-old boy and his father were inside of the Chevy Silverado truck, deputies said. The 8-year-old boy suffers from broken ribs, and his father has minor injuries.

According to deputies, the driver of the Escalade was Life Flighted to Memorial Hermann, and will be tested for alcohol intoxication.